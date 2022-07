Over 500 trees planted in Capital by three PWD officials, High Court told

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court was informed on Thursday that over 500 trees have been planted in the city by three PWD officials, who were held guilty of contempt of court earlier this year for violating judicial orders on the protection of trees.



The high court, which noted that several encouraging photographs of tree planting have been placed on record, said the officials shall also plant the remaining 300 trees and file a report before it.

The court had on July 13 granted an opportunity to three PWD officials to plant 830 trees in the city to mitigate their wrongdoing concerning the contempt case against them and kept in abeyance its order sending them to jail for committing contempt of court.

Justice Najmi Waziri was informed by the counsel for the PWD officials that they have planted 547 trees of various varieties at the identified spots at Mathura Road and the remaining shall be planted by July 31.

The court was informed that 60 trees have been planted

on the land opposite the Supreme Court.

The court, on a contempt petition by Neeraj Sharma, had held that the conduct of the officials was in breach of the judicial orders concerning the preservation and protection of trees. The petitioner was represented by lawyer Aditya N Prasad.

During the hearing, Prasad pointed out that the trees planted near Supreme Court may not survive as the land has several layers of concrete and water would not percolate as these are impervious materials.

To this, the court said, let this aspect be examined by the Deputy Conservator of Forest along with the assistance of Director (Horticulture) New Delhi Municipal Council S. Chellaiah, whom the respondents will request to assist .

The court said if more concrete is required to be removed from the area where the trees have been planted, it shall be done, and thereafter, the trees shall be planted again.

The court was also assured by the officials that the trees will be regularly attended to and fencing will be done around them to prevent any damage.

On being informed by the PWD officials that the area of the land near the Supreme Court where 60 trees have been planted is 6,000 square meters, the court said many more trees can be planted there and directed the authorities to do fencing around the land to prevent it from encroachment.

The court said a further status report on the issue be filed before it within two weeks along with a report of plantation of the remaining trees and listed the matter for further hearing on August 5.

It said the interim stay on the order of sentencing will continue till the next date of hearing.

On July 13, the court had said the two-month imprisonment awarded to two of the officials and four-month imprisonment to the other official shall not come into operation till the next date of hearing, in view of the assurance given by them to plant 830 trees.