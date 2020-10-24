Over 4K cases for 2nd day in a row

New Delhi: Delhi recorded as many as 4,116 fresh coronavirus cases. With this, the tally of cases in the state has mounted to over 3.52 lakh on Saturday, while the death toll mounted to 6,225. Thirty-six fatalities have been recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.



According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 55,461 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 3,52,520 in the national Capital, including 3,19,828 patients who have either been discharged, or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 26,467, of which 15,808 are in home isolation.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has asked all cooperative group housing societies to display COVID-19 awareness messages at the entrance of their respective complexes through hoarding, banners and standees.

The government said the message — 'Wear mask, follow physical distancing, and maintain hand hygiene to combat COVID-19' — should also be displayed in communications being sent by them to various authorities and organisations.

In a circular, the office of registrar cooperative societies said all cooperative group housing societies should follow the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on July 17 this year.

"All housing cooperative housing societies/urban cooperative banks/thrift & credit cooperative societies are requested to display the message, 'Wear mask, Follow Physical Distancing, Maintain Hand Hygiene to Combat COVID-19' in their respective complexes through hoarding, banners and standees," the circular stated.

In order to achieve behavioural changes among people in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lt Governor Anil Baijal had last month directed officers to go for aggressive campaigning by engaging youth, resident welfare associations and non-profit groups for the purpose.