'Over 45K got learner driving licence through faceless service'

New Delhi: More than 45,000 Delhiites got their learner driving licence sitting at their homes through the faceless service launched in mid-August, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday. He also said that more than 92 per cent of driving licence-related applications and 80 per cent of other requests were cleared under the faceless services of the Delhi government's transport department since February. "Reviewed 'Faceless services' officially launched last month by Hon. CM @ArvindKejriwal. Glad to see Delhi's response to this! Since Feb we've cleared 80% & 92% of all 4.2 L+ applications on Vehicle & Driving related services respectively. 45000+ Delhiites have got their LL sitting at home," Gahlot said in a tweet. The transport department has further extended validity of documents related to fitness, permit, driving licence, registration that expired between February 2020 and September 30, 2021 till November 30.