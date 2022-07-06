Over 450 teachers urge DUTA prez to restore workload of English Dept
New Delhi: Over 450 English teachers of the Delhi University have written to DUTA president A K Bhagi, urging him to intervene and restore the workload of the English department which they said will suffer "unprecedented" loss due to the implementation of the UGCF.
In the letter to the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) president, the teachers from various DU colleges claimed that the UGCF singles out the English department for a massive reduction, almost in the range of one-third of its existing workload.
Bhagi said DUTA is already seized of the matter and has taken steps to ensure that no teacher is allowed to be removed or dislodged in the name of workload reduction due to FYUP.
He, however, alleged that a group of teachers led by a DUTA executive member had sent the letter to him via email without discussing the matter with him. He also accused the group of choosing to go for a signature campaign rather than helping in resolving the issue.
In the letter, the teachers listed their several concerns regarding UGCF, including no option of English in AEC courses and removal of core English courses from BA/B.Com Programmes.
The DU's Executive Council in February approved UGCF-2022 formulated in accordance with the National Education Policy. Teachers have opposed the proposed structure of the UGCF, saying that the Ability Enhancement Courses (AEC) are offered only in the languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and that does not include English.
