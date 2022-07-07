Over 44,000 challans issued under bus lane enforcement drive in Delhi
New Delhi: The Delhi government's Transport department has issued over 44,000 challans under its bus lane enforcement drive that kicked off on April 1, an official statement said on Wednesday.
Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inspected bus lanes and Bus Queue Shelters(BQS) on the ITO-Kashmere Gate stretch covering Delhi Gate, Lal Qila and Daryaganj road, it said.
The minister directed Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) officials to ensure regular maintenance and repair of all such shelters across Delhi for maximum passenger convenience and also asked them to ensure adequate space for bus passage near the bus stop, the statement said.
