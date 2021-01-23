Over 40 OBC students' admission cancelled, NCBC intervenes

new delhi: Chairman of National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has sent a notice to the Dean Of Law Faculty, V-C of DU, Registrar of DU, Dean Students Welfare to appear for hearing in person before the NCBC Chairman on January 25.



According to Vivek Raj, Faculty of Law, on January 15, DU Law Faculty administration cancelled more than 40 Other Backward Class (OBC) students' admission and committed blunder in centre allotment.

"Admission of more than 40 OBC students was cancelled on the grounds of outdated caste certificate. On the other hand, NCBC had clearly stated that during the pandemic, such certificates will be held admissible," he said.

Raj also alleged that the faculty also cornered the reservation policy while centre allotment against which he raised his concerns and also lodged complaint against law faculty administration in NCBC.

"NCBC took cognizance to my complaint regarding the admission and centre allotment of faculty of law, Delhi University 2020-21," he added.