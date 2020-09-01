Over 37K in city set to appear for JEE (MAIN)

new delhi: Amid raging protests from all quarters against the holding of eligibility tests such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) in the midst of a pandemic, the JEE (Main) is set to commence today (Tuesday) in Delhi and across the country for engineering, architecture and planning courses in NITs, IITs and CFTs.



According to the NTA's notification, a total of 37,790 students in Delhi are set to appear for their JEE (Main) exam from Tuesday at 18 centres spread across the city. While students appearing in these exams have been apprehensive, anxious and worried about having to travel to exam centres with new cases once again on the rise here, the Education Minister has said that the National Testing Agency has prepared well and put in all necessary measures to protect students.

While the Supreme Court had given the go-ahead for the exams, a review petition has been filed by ministers of six states, calling for a postponement of the exams, which is pending for hearing. The JEE (Main) is set to be conducted across over 660 test centres in the country with various state governments and volunteer organisations offering services to help students reach their centres. The IIT, Delhi alumni association has also set up one such service for students in need in the Capital.

The latest update from the Education Ministry showed that over 7.7 lakh students registered for the test had downloaded their admit cards. A total of 8,53,273 students in the country are expected to appear for the exam.

Meanwhile, to ease the burden of students NTA will be releasing the official centre locator to help candidates know more details about the exam centres of JEE Main 2020 in Delhi NCR. According to the official notice released by the NTA, the number of examination centers has also been increased from 570 to 660 (in the case of JEE Main) and 2,546 to 3,843 (in case of NEET (UG) 2020). JEE (Main) is a computer-based test (CBT) and NEET (UG) is a pen and paper-based test.

"The Admit Card, this time, has four pages… The candidates are advised to download all the four pages and read them very carefully in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19. On the day of the Examination, the candidate has to also bring to the exam centre, the undertaking given on the Admit Card at Page-1. This Undertaking is in addition to the one filled online at the time of downloading the Admit Card," a statement from NTA said.