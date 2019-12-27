Over 350 protesters detained outside UP Bhawan

New Delhi: Police detained over 350 protesters outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan on Friday, as Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) gave a call for demonstration against alleged police brutalities, over people protesting over Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC, in the state.



The call, which was given by Jamia Coordination Committee, saw students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU) also joining in. However, as Section 144 was imposed in the area since morning, and anyone coming near the vicinity was detained.

"The protest was carried out in violation of section 144CrPC order and the protesters didn't have any permission, they were asked not to carry out their protest. When the protesters didn't follow the directions of Police, 357 protesters were detained," said Additional DCP Deepak Yadav. However, even a single detainee who reached the spot was picked up.

The detainees were taken to Mandir Marg and Connaught Place Police Stations. "They were subsequently released," said Yadav. As soon as the protesters reached Assam Bhawan, which is near UP Bhawan, the protesters were picked up by the police. However, people who were not part of the protest were also picked up. "I was walking on the road but they picked me up," he kept saying from the bus. Meanwhile, all autos were checked outside Assam Bhawan. Meanwhile, Lok Kalyan Marg metro station was closed for a few hours.

The students were protesting against Uttar Pradesh's alleged police brutality on citizens when they were protesting against CAA and NRC. UP has been the hit the most due to the protests.