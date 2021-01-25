Over 300 Twitter handles from Pak trying to disturb R-Day tractor rally

New Delhi: Over 300 Twitter handles generated from Pakistan between January 13 and 18 were putting out content to disturb the farmers' proposed Republic Day tractor rally, Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) claimed, addressing a press conference to announce formally that they had permitted the protesting farmers to hold their rally within the city.



The Delhi Police also shared details related to these purported handles. "The support from Pakistan is coming in two shapes, one direct and open and the other disguised as accounts from different countries. Pakistan is the most active location of the Khalistani hashtag," the document shared by the police read.

As per the document, in most cases, the location of the authors was frm Lahore and the Punjab part of Pakistan. "Radio, Pakistani leader, journalist are using the hashtag," the police claimed. According to the police, various profiles mentioning their location as the Middle East and Turkey, etc. were recorded to be actually from Pakistan.

All these accounts are Pakistan's proxy accounts created to bolster their campaign, the police alleged. Six such accounts details were shared by the city police which showed that the timeline of their tweets was from other countries but they were been tweeted from Pakistan. Twitter handles with Indian names were also used for tweeting.

The Special CP, at a press conference, said over 300 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan between January 13 and 18 to disrupt the tractor rally by farmers, only by misleading people. "The rally will be conducted amid tight security after the Republic Day parade is over," he said.

According to the police, the main aim of these Twitter handles was to create disturbance and a law and order situation during the rally. During the meeting with farmers, the security part for the rally was discussed to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers stayed put at their protest venues at Delhi's borders as their talks with the government remained deadlocked over the main contentious issues regarding repealing the three farm laws.

The Delhi Traffic Police also informed commuters about road closures across the city on Sunday, which remained the same. Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders were closed for traffic movement. The Chilla and Ghazipur borders were closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi and alternate routes were suggested.