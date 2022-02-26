Over 300 Delhi Police personnel were placed under suspension in 2021: Data

New Delhi: More than 300 Delhi Police personnel were placed under suspension last year for various irregularities, official data showed.

During 2021, departmental enquiries found 454 police personnel involved in various irregularities. A total of 607 pending departmental enquiries were disposed of last year.

According to the Delhi Police data, 318 personnel -- 13 inspectors, 29 sub-inspectors, 52 assistant sub-inspectors, 80 head constables, 143 constables and one MTS (multi-tasking staff) -- were suspended by the vigilance unit.

As many as 372 personnel -- three inspectors, 20 sub-inspectors, 37 assistant sub-inspectors, 80 head constables, 231 constables and one MTS -- were awarded major punishments, with 95 of them facing dismissal, the data showed.

A total of 1,390 police personnel -- 93 inspectors, 380 sub-inspectors, 290 assistant sub-inspectors, 274 head constables and 352 constables and one MTS were awarded minor punishment last year, the data showed.