Over 30 Delhi Police constables under scanner for submitting fake driving licenses for employment

New Delhi: Over 30 constables are now under the scanner of the Delhi Police for submitting fake documents to get the job. In 2007, a recruitment examination was held by the Delhi Police for the post of constable (driver). "The candidates were put through the required tests/examination. The interviewed candidates were selected after verification of driving license, character, antecedents and medical fitness. Then they were given appointment letters," police said.



According to police, the driving license in respect of 81 candidates was reported as genuine as per a letter purportedly issued by the Licensing Authority in Mathura. "Later, doubts were raised about driving license reports with respect to 81 candidates. The matter was referred to the Crime Branch for further investigation," police said.

During the process of inquiry, several letters were sent to the licensing authority (RTO) of Mathura by the Crime Branch. A verification report was received, which declared that 31 of these were not in the licensing authority's records. "They were not issued in the name of holders. "Due to the non-availability of records, the remaining 50 driving licenses were not verified. It will be later verified by the Crime Branch," police said.

According to one official, the matter has been examined and it has been decided that cases be registered against these 31 constables (driver) for submitting fake/forged driving license to get employment in the Delhi Police.

In a complaint to the Central District, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Establishment) wrote: "Since a candidate has already joined the Delhi Police on the basis of forged documents (driving license) and presently posted in your (Central) district. It is requested that necessary legal action and disciplinary action may be taken against the constable as per standing order 398/2018."

Later, a case was registered under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (Using as genuine a forged) of the IPC at IP Estate police station.