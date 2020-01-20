Over 2L students write to CJI, urge him to abrogate CAA

New Delhi: The students of Jamia Millia Islamia and other universities on Sunday wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde requesting him to abrogate the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC.



The letter has been signed by more than 2 lakh people. "We have been going to different areas, and asking people to read the letter. If they agree with the demands then they are signing the letter. At the moment more than 2 lakh people have signed the letter," said Ahmed, one of the volunteers at the desk where the letters were signed.

"It is with great anguish and concern that we have thought it proper to address this letter to you so as to highlight certain motive behind the CAA and NRC is to try to change the demography of the country," stated the letter.

Meanwhile, residents of Batla House approached the volunteers requesting them to visit their area so that more people can sign the letter. "We will be sending in the letters by tonight," said another volunteer. On the other hand, numerous postcards were sent to President Ram Nath Kovind against CAA and NRC.

"The postcards will also be sent tonight. It is our appeal to both the CJI and the president to consider these letters and take up the case in the court," said Ahmed.

"With the single masterstroke of CAA, they have secured citizenship for every single non-Muslim living in the country. Whatever their origin, they have nothing to worry as their name alone suffices to guarantee them a safe stay in India forever," meanwhile, the letter added.

Jamia Millia Islamia Gate number – 7 has been witnessing continuous protest since December 15. Numerous noted politicians and celebrities have visited the protest, which were initially started by Jamia students, but was later joined by scores of people from all over the national Capital.

The area behind Jamia's gate number -7 has been, on the other hand, converted into an artist's forum. Artists from different universities have been painting the roads of Jamia Millia Islamia. "Art is our way of acknowledging what is happening. The recent protests have ignited a new hope in the people," said an artist, who was painting the roads.

Jamia students have, meanwhile boycotted their examinations and have announced a 24X7 sit-in outside the university's gate number – 7.

Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) on Friday declared the protests will carry on 24X7. JCC has also launched a special WhatsApp number +91-9205448022 to share videos and photos from all across the country.