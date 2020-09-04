Over 2L challans issued by Delhi Police between Jun15-Sept 2

new delhi: The Delhi Police has issued over two lakh challans between June 15 and September 2 for violation of COVID-19 norms, with most people being fined for not wearing masks, officials said on Thursday.

Challans were also issued to people for spitting in public places and violating social distancing norms, they said.

As many as 2,60,991 challans were issued in 15 police districts during this period and over Rs 13 crore was collected as fines for various violations, they said.

Of the total number of challans, the maximum 29,297 were issued in outer district, followed by 23,389 in west district , 21,181 in Dwarka district and 20,513 in south district.

Out of the total, the maximum 2,33,545 challans were issued for not wearing masks. Of that, 26,889 were issued in the outer district, 20,597 in the west district, 20,330 in the south district, 18,157 in Dwarka district and 15,613 in southeast district, police said.

A total of 2,819 challans were issued for spitting in public places. According to a data shared by the police, of that 460 challans were issued in the outer district, 376 in the west district, 344 in southwest and 249 in Shahdara district besides others.

As many as 24,614 people were fined by police for violating social distancing norms. A maximum of 3,117 challans were issued in southeast district, 2,933 in Dwarka, 2,783 in outer-north district and 2,569 in southwest district among others, police said.