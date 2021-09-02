Over 2.8 lakh UG applications at DU as varsity plans to reopen phase-wise

New Delhi: Even as the Delhi University received over 2.8 lakh applications for its 70,000 undergraduate spots this session, acting Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi on Wednesday said that the varsity will be opened for physical classes in a phased manner and that a meeting for the same was held too.



The admissions for undergraduate admissions to the varsity closed on Wednesday, raking in 2.87 lakh applications, which is considerably less than the number that had applied last year - a little over 3.5 lakh.

Significantly, while the window for applications was open for two months the last session, this time, the application window was just one month.

Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation here, the Delhi government had last Friday announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions will reopen from September 1.

According to a university official, a meeting of senior officials was held on Wednesday and the varsity might open from next week.

The university will hold a meeting with principals, deans and heads of departments on Thursday to discuss the situation and reopening of the varsity.

"Our students are located all over India and we do not want to create a panic situation for them. We will reopen in a phased and careful manner so that no student is put in danger or inconvenienced. We will be reopening after discussions and in a systematic manner," Joshi said.

"We will reopen for some students, then see the situation when we gain more confidence, we will open up for more students," he added.

And as the varsity prepares to reopen, aspirants who have applied for courses, will be vying to make it to the high cut-off lists — which are expected to go up this year in light of CBSE results being calculated in a revised manner.

Of the applicants, nearly 80 per cent are from CBSE schools and around 40 per cent are from the Capital.