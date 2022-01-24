Over 27K police personnel deployed for R-Day security: Delhi Police chief

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday said over 27,000 police personnel have been deployed for Republic Day security duties in the national capital and anti-terror measures intensified.



These personnel include deputy commissioners of police, assistant commissioners of police and inspectors, sub-inspectors. Armed police force personnel and commandos, officers and jawans of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have also been deployed, he said.

Briefing the media about the security arrangements, Asthana said a total of 27,723 Delhi Police personnel, including 71 DCPs, 213 ACPs and 753 inspectors, have been deployed in the capital for the Republic Day parade. They are being assisted by 65 companies of CAPFs.

The police chief said preparations for the day had started soon after Independence Day last year and over the last two months, the Delhi Police intensified anti-terror measures in coordination with other security agencies.

"Since the last two months, we have intensified our anti-terror measures. These measures have been taken on 26 parameters very intensively. It is also because Delhi has always been a target for terrorists or anti-social elements. This year also we have been very alert," Asthana said.

He said that the anti-terror measures taken include blockades (nakka bandi) at various places, checking of vehicles, hotels, lodges and dharamshalas, and verification drives like that of tenants, domestic workers, labourers.

"In the last 15 days, vehicle checking and blockades at different exit points in parts of the city have been intensified, so that if there is any movement, we can easily check and verify it," he stressed.

Counter-drone technology is being used for air space security. The security in and around the area where the Republic Day celebrations will take place has also been secured with the help of Delhi Police along with other agencies, Asthana said.

Security arrangements have also been made in coordination with officers of those agencies working for the Central Vista project, he added.