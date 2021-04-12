Over 2,500 booked for violating night curfew

New Delhi: Over 2,500 people were booked for allegedly violating the night curfew imposed by the Delhi government amid a surge in coronavirus cases, police said on Sunday.



According to data shared by the police, 222 cases were registered in this regard from Saturday 10 pm to Sunday 5 am.

"A total of 2,523 people were booked under sections 65 (persons bound to comply with the reasonable directions of a police officer) of the Delhi Police Act and 107 (security for keeping the peace in other cases) and 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the CrPC," Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said.

The police issued 520 'challans' to people for violating COVID-19 norms, he said.

The Delhi government on Tuesday had announced a seven-hour night curfew. The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA)

reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the city.