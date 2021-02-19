Over 24K receive shots; turnout 80%

New Delhi: Coronavirus vaccine shots were administered to over 24,000 beneficiaries in Delhi on Thursday, including 3,537 people who got their second dose, as the inoculation drive picked up pace with a marked improved turnout of 80 per cent, according to data shared by officials.



On Wednesday, 15,337 people were vaccinated, out of whom 1,072 were those who had got their second dose.

On Thursday, the number of total beneficiaries who got vaccinated rose to 24,417, with an overall turnout of about 80 per cent spread across 302 vaccination centres, according to official data.

Out of these, 3,537 were those who got their second dose on Thursday, officials said.

The vaccination drive, that started on January 16, has picked up pace in the last one week, and on Monday, 2,191 healthcare workers who had received their first shots four weeks ago, had got their second dose.

"Thirteen minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported," the official said.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched on January 16, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers against a target of 8,117,

were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

As per doctors, the second dose is to be given to a beneficiary after a gap of 28 days.

On Saturday, a total of 13,768 beneficiaries received vaccine shots and administering of the second dose to healthcare workers who had received the first jab 28 days ago also began.

On the second scheduled day after the roll-out of the exercise on January 16, the figures had stood at 3,598 (44 per cent of the target). The sharp fall had come after one severe and 50 minor adverse effect cases were reported on the opening day of the vaccination drive.

The count on the third scheduled day was much higher at 4,936 (48 per cent).

Meanwhile, with 130 fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 6,37,445 on Thursday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent, according to authorities.

Two fatalities were registered on Thursday, taking the death toll due to the viral disease to 10,896 in the city, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in the

national Capital on Wednesday, the third time the single-day fatality count was nil in February, while 134 cases were registered.

On February 9, no fatality from COVID-19 was registered in Delhi, the first time this month and after a gap of nearly nine months.

No COVID-19 death was recorded on Saturday as well, the second time in February when the single-day fatality count was nil.

The city recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest in over nine months, when the positivity rate slipped to 0.17 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Thursday asked the personnel of the force to get COVID-19 vaccine jabs at the earliest, saying there has been no instance of any side effects so far.