Over 2,400 caught with illegal arms in last six months

New delhi: In the last six months, over 2,400 people were caught with illegal arms in Delhi.



From June 1 to November 30 , 2,431 persons were arrested in 2,040 cases registered under the Arms Act in various police districts of Delhi. "Total 1, 702 illegal fire arms including 1,493 country made pistol, 195 revolver, pistol and 14 guns, rifles have been recovered. In addition to the illegal fire arms, 3,198 live cartridges were also recovered," data shows.

The Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has issued directions to chalk out a concerted action plan to unearth the illegal arms held by these criminal operatives.

"Special teams were constituted by Crime Branch, Special Cell and various police stations of Delhi for collection of intelligence and conducting of raids at various places to recover the illegal arms and ammunition from various parts of Delhi," said PRO (Delhi Police) Eish Singhal.