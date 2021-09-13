Over 2.3K police posts vacant in Gurugram

Gurugram: The Haryana government has not been able to fill the vacant posts in Gurugram Police completely. Close to 29 per cent posts in the police force of Haryana's largest and richest district still remain to be filled.



In a high-level meeting that was recently held between top Gurugram police officials and Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij it was highlighted that Gurugram Police has a total sanctioned posts of 8,221 in which 5,850 posts are filled but 2,370 posts remain vacant.

With criminals now using new ways to carry out criminal activities, the Home Minister was also briefed that there is a requirement of highly skilled cops who should have thorough expertise on carrying out investigations and pursuing court cases. In the last five to six years Gurugram has witnessed an exponential increase in cases of cyber crimes.

To deal with new forms of law-and-order challenges, especially cyber crimes, there are plans to increase more cyber crime police stations in the city.

At present there is only one cyber crime police station in the city. Moreover, with only 27 investigating officers, the manpower to investigate a large number of cases has been stated as inadequate by several officials in Gurugram Police.

With crimes against women being a major challenge, less number of women police officials in district police are also major difficulties being faced by Gurugram Police.

According to official data there are only 600 women cops working under Gurugram Police that makes the representation of barely 10 per cent in the largest police force of the state. There are two women police stations that have come up in Gurugram to specifically deal with crimes against women.

There are specifically dedicated PCR vehicles known as Durga Shakti to deal with street crimes against women.

In the past there have been several incidents where many women who have been victims of domestic abuse, dowry exploitation or even molestation have felt uncomfortable going to the police station and reporting their complaints.

To overcome the shortage of police officials a large number of Special Police Officials or contractual officials are inducted in Gurugram Police.

"There are certain challenges in Gurugram Police that have been discussed with the Home Minister and solutions to these problems will soon be resolved", said a senior police official.