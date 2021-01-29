Over 21 farm leaders issued notice, LOCs for 47; Sardesai, Vinod K Jose booked in Noida

New Delhi: Two days after the Republic Day anarchy in the Capital, as the Delhi Police issued notices for appearance to 21 of 37 farmer leaders booked and issued Look Out Circulars against 47 farmer leaders, activists and prominent personalities, the UP Police in Gautam Buddh Nagar have registered a case against senior India Today journalist and anchor Rajdeep Sardesai, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Editor of Caravan Magazine Vinod K Jose and other journalists under sedition and other charges for allegedly misreporting that the farmer who lost his life in the violence was first shot by police.



While Sardesai had corrected himself soon after, the UP Police FIR, registered at the Sector 20 Noida police station alleged that these journalists and Tharoor had allegedly published and put out purportedly wrong information on their respective channels and Twitter handles about the death, allegedly "deliberately and with the intent" to incite violence among farmers, which had allegedly led to them "attempting to harm and kill civil servants trying to do their duty". The complainant in the FIR has been identified as one Arpit Mishra.

Other charges against the scribes include those related to "deliberately hurting religious sentiments".

The Noida Police FIR also alleged that these journalists, which include a senior editor from National Herald and a local Urdu publication, and Tharoor had spread "insulting and misleading" information meant to "induce unfortunate response" from the farmers protesting in the Capital on Republic Day.

The Noida Police go on to claim that these accused allegedly published purportedly misleading information, for their own "political and personal" gains.

Meanwhile, the number of FIRs registered by the Delhi Police increased to 33 on Thursday as nine of the major cases, including the one regarding the violence at Red Fort were transferred for investigation to the Crime Branch of the police department. Meanwhile, a sedition case will also be probed by the Special Cell.

The farmer leaders who have been named in the FIRs have been asked to surrender their passports.

Police have named 37 farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav and Medha Patkar, in the FIR that mentioned charges of attempt to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy. Other farmer leaders who have been listed in the FIR are Darshan Pal, Gurnam Singh, Kulwant

Singh Sandhu, Satnam Singh Pannu, Joginder Singh Ugraha, Surjeet Singh Phool, Jagjeet Singh Dalewal, Balbir Singh Rajewal and Harinder Singh Lakhoval.

Police sources told Millennium Post that soon after the flag was hoisted at Red Fort, actor Deep Sidhu, after making the FB video, left the spot with his associates. Search is also on for two people — one Jugraj Singh who is suspected to be the person who hoisted the religious flag at Red Fort. Lakha Siddhana, the gangster-turned-social activist is also being hunted by the Special Cell. "How they joined the protest, the role of SFJ, banned outfit, being probed," one police source said.

According to a senior police officer, a case under section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and the incident of hoisting a religious flag at Red Fort is being investigated. Millennium Post had first reported that sedition charges might be added to the case. In addition to this, the Delhi Police said that the Special Cell FIR will also include charges under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA to investigate the "conspiracy and criminal designs'' behind the violence.

Sources told this newspaper that after the attack at Red Fort, various rounds of meetings were held between officials to secure the heritage site. One Special Commissioner of Police has been given responsibility for security arrangements. "Talks were related to foot patrolling, scanning CCTV cameras of Red Fort and also various teams formed to secure routes of Red Fort area," sources said.

With inputs from Abhinay lakshman