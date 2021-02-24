Over 20K inoculated; total 3.2L

New Delhi: Over 3.2 lakh beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccine till date in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive a month ago, with more than 20,000 people receiving shots on Tuesday, according to data shared by officials.



Out of these, more than 1.37 lakh are healthcare workers and over 1.86 lakh frontline workers, as per the data.

On Tuesday, coronavirus vaccine shots were administered to over 20,000 beneficiaries in Delhi.

Three minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported, officials said.

On Monday, 27,219 beneficiaries received shots across 306 centres.

On Tuesday, 20,466 people were vaccinated, including 1,974 healthcare workers who got their second dose, as the inoculation drive picked up pace, according to data. The overall turnout was about 65 per cent, spread across 313 centres.

Till date, 1,37,635 healthcare workers have been vaccinated, and 1,86,255 frontline workers also received vaccine, as per data shared by the officials. Frontline workers include police personnel, civil defence staff, sanitation workers, among others. The vaccination drive, started on January 16, has picked up pace in the last one week.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched on January 16, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

As per doctors, the second dose is to be given to a beneficiary after a gap of 28 days.

On February 13, a total of 13,768 beneficiaries received vaccine shots and second dose began to given to healthcare workers who had received the first jab 28 days ago.

On the second scheduled day after the roll-out of the exercise on January 16, the figures had stood at 3,598 (44 per cent of the target).

The sharp fall had come after one severe and 50 minor adverse effect cases were reported, on the opening day of the vaccination drive.

The count on the third schedule day was much higher at 4,936 (48 per cent).

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 145 fresh COVID-19 cases and two new fatalities on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.25 per cent, authorities said.

With this, the toll from the coronavirus infection has grown to 10,903.