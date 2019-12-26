Over 200 detained during protest outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan

New Delhi: At least 213 people were detained on Thursday after they staged a demonstration outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi against the alleged police atrocities in the state during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, officials said. Those detained were taken to the Mandir Marg police station and Connaught Place police station. The march was organised by political parties such as Jan Samman Party, Bheem Party, All Insia Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), CPI, Marxist Communist party of India among others had gathered outside UP Bhawan. They were protesting against the alleged "undemocratic onslaught on organisations and activists in UP".



The protesters who came from Jamia Nagar, Nangaloi and Seelampur were detained and taken to Mandir Marg and Connaught Place police stations, a senior police officer said. The protesters also demanded release of Bhim Army chief Chandra

Shekhar Aazad who was arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi''s Daryaganj recently.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said that no protest was allowed at UP Bhawan. "An order under section 144 CrPC is in force. Hence 213 protesters including one woman were detained," said Yadav.

Former Congress MLA named in FIR

Former Congress MLA Mateen Ahmed has been named in FIR for instigating crowd leading to clashes between Delhi Police personnel and protesters on Dec 17. He had sought permission for a bike rally which was denied but he took out his rally. According to FIR, Ahmed was told by police that not to carry out the bike rally as it can instigate people but he did not listened. Earlier this December violence had broken out in the North East Delhi over the amended Citizenship Act.