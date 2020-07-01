Over 20 healthcare workers died of Covid in line of duty

New Delhi: More than 20 healthcare workers in Delhi have lost their lives due to COVID-19 as of now. According to data collected by various government and private hospitals, about 21 healthcare workers, including doctors have lost their lives to the contagious disease and thousands of others have tested positive, according to Delhi government's submissions in court.



At All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), five HCWs have lost their lives, according to official data. This includes a mess worker and a senior sanitation worker. Meanwhile, around 800 healthcare workers, including security guards at the hospital have tested positive so far. Many have meanwhile recovered.

At Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), six healthcare workers have lost their lives to the virus, according to a senior doctor at the hospital. The deceased include Dinesh Malhotra who was the head clerk, Chandeswar Sharma, Aninde Chakraborty - both were Medical lab technologists, Anil Kumar (MTS outsource), Nanku (sanitary worker outsource) and Rahul Negi who was the security guard at the hospital.

Meanwhile, around 150 healthcare workers at the hospital have tested positive so far. It is to be noted that many of them have already recovered and joined their duty.

At Hindu Rao Hospital, three healthcare workers have died of the virus. The North MCD-run hospital also seen over 90 infections among its staff including doctors and nurses. The hospital was turned into a COVID dedicated facility on Saturday.

Meanwhile, state-run LNJP Hospital has lost two of its warriors to the infection, including a senior anesthesiologist Dr Asheem Gupta (56) - a frontline warrior who was posted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of the hospital. Meanwhile, 82 healthcare workers have tested positive here.

At Fortis Escorts, a senior doctor lost his life due to COVID-19. 49-year-old Dr Yasir Naseem was a senior medical officer in the

cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS) department at the hospital and had been employed there for around four years.

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old doctor from Odisha had died of COVID-19 in the ICU of the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on June 20. Healthcare workers have been at the frontline since the pandemic, with many losing their lives.