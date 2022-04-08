Over 2 lakh beneficiaries obtained ration under ONORC in March: Min

New Delhi: Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Thursday said over two lakh beneficiaries obtained ration under 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme in March, an official statement said. Hussain said Delhi is among the top performing states under the ONORC scheme.



"During the month of March 2022, more than 2.15 Lakh ration beneficiaries obtained ration under the ONORC scheme portability.

"I have directed the ration dealers to ensure the display of eligibility information related to ONORC through display boards prominently, so that migrant beneficiaries can get their entitled ration," Hussain said in the statement.

The ONORC portability scheme was implemented in Delhi in July, 2021.