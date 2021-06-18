Over 1K transferees stuck despite orders

New Delhi: "Ensure that the figure of not relived transferees up to May 24 should be zero," read a letter sent from the Office of Commissioner of Police to senior officers in the city police.



As per the official, the police chief has taken a serious view on the issue. One Additional Commissioner of Police told senior officers it has been noticed that approx 1,063 transferees (upper and lower subordinates) up to May 24 have not been relived so far, despite clear directions passed by senior officers in headquarters.

"In this regard, senior officers in headquarters have taken a serious view and ordered that all the transferees who are under the order of transfer up to May 24 must be relieved immediately without waiting for their substitutes and sanctioning any kind of leave except those whose requests for cancellation of transfer/held in abeyance in a very special case have been recommended by concerned districts, units," Additional CP told senior officers.

Senior officers were directed that the figure of not relived transferees up to May 24 must be zero and the status of transferees will be submitted before the Commissioner of Police in review meeting which will be held on June 23.

"Therefore DCPs concerned will ensure that a consolidated compliance report of all transferees (upper and lower subordinates) after updating their record on IntraDP system must be provided in their signature at the personal level by inspector administration, head clerk of districts, units to the Additional CP (Headquarters) in soft and hard copy on June 18. Non-compliance will be viewed seriously," Additional CP told officers.

An official had earlier told this newspaper that there might be chances that relieved police personnel is handling important file which needs to be completed and that's why it took time.

"Only if there is a serious medical emergency or serious issues, then joining took time whereas if there is any other issue then the personnel hardly took few days to join," the official said (requesting anonymity).