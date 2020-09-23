Over 1,500 residents in illegal colonies get ownership through DDA under PM-UDAY

new delhi: As many as 3,18,946 people have registered for the PM UDAY scheme, under which conveyance deeds/authorisation slips have been issued to 1,533 applicants (as of September 18, 2020), as per data released by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The PM-UDAY scheme (Pradhan Mantri – Unauthorized Colony in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna) was launched on October 29, 2019 to confer ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.



The Delhi Development Authority had organised awareness camps and meetings with RWAs (Residents' Welfare Associations) in various parts of the city, for getting ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies. DDA processing centres, functioning under its PM-UDAY Cell, organized these camps from August 29 to September 29 this year.

The awareness camps were organised at Hardev Nagar Burari (Laxmi Nagar), Roshanpura (Dwarka), Valmiki Colony (Dhamsa) and Dabur Enclave Jafarpura (Dwarka), Mahila Park Patel Nagar (Dwarka), Ramgarh Jagirpur (Pitampura), Madhur Vihar (Laxmi Nagar), Mahavir Colony Alipur Road Bhorgarh Narela, Vishal Enclave Bawana Road Narela, Swatantra Nagar Ph-II Narela, Vasta Enclave Najafgarh, Sonia Vihar, Deendarpur, Durga Vihar and Munirka Kunj. Such camps and meetings with RWAs are expected to be a weekly affair.

To carry out online registration of citizens under the PM-UDAY scheme, and to file applications for conferment of rights in unauthorized colonies,the DDA has tied up with about 1,375 CSCs (Common Service Centre e-Governance Services India Limited), a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics and IT. In addition, 28 help desks of the DDA under its PM-UDAY Cell, DDA are currently operational.

Besides, five Processing Centers (Pitampura, Dwarka, Hauz Khas, Laxmi Nagar and Rohini) are actively functioning for backend processing of the applications on PM-UDAY Portal and issuing Conveyance Deeds/Authorization Slip against mature cases.