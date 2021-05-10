Over 1.28 lakh vaccinated in city on May 8: Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi vaccinated over 1.28 lakh people against coronavirus on May 8, while around 39 lakh doses have been administered in the national capital so far, AAP MLA Atishi said on Sunday.



She said Delhi currently has 4.65 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines available for those above 45, and healthcare and frontline workers, while 2.74 lakh doses are available for the 18-44 age category.

She said Delhi has so far received 5.5 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines for the 18-44 category, and over 43 lakh doses for 45-plus, as well as healthcare and frontline workers.

As many as 1,28,441 people were vaccinated in the city on May 8 across all categories, she said, adding that a total of 38,96,551 doses have been administered in the national Capital so far.

The first dose has been administered to 30.35 lakh people, while 8.61 lakh beneficiaries have got both the doses, according to the "Vaccination Bulletin" presented by Atishi.

Healthcare workers, frontline staff and those aged above 45 are being given jabs at 470 centres, whereas beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group are being inoculated at 394 centres.

Meanwhile, Delhi received just 499 metric tonnes of oxygen on May 8 against the average supply of 700 MT ordered by the Supreme Court, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said on Sunday.

Over the last week, the city got an average of 533 MT oxygen daily, which is 76 percent of the quantity directed by the SC.

On Saturday, only four healthcare facilities in the national capital, with 1,271 oxygen beds, sent out oxygen shortage SOS calls, the city government said.

The Delhi government supplied 15.50 MT of oxygen to these hospitals, according to official data.