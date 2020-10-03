Over 100 stolen 2-wheelers recovered, 14 arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested 14 people and recovered more than 100 stolen two-wheelers from their possession, officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Vikram (35), Rashid (41), Jogender (25), Asheem (28), Suraj (22), Manish (20), Deepak (29), Sumit (25), Sumit (25), Nikhil (20), Rohit (25), Amit (25), Yogesh (23) and Sagar (22), they said. Vikram, the mastermind of the syndicate, has involvements in 89 crime cases, police said. The arrests have also exposed a nexus between auto-lifters, middlemen and snatchers, they said. The auto-lifters used to provide the stolen bikes or scooters to some middlemen who would either rent or give them on a commission basis to snatchers or robbers for facilitating them in the commission of crime, they said. Sometimes, auto-lifters also used to provide the vehicles to the snatchers or robbers directly. The accused used to park the stolen vehicles near parks, nallas or parking places, according to police.