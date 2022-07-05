Over 100 dengue cases, triple of what was recorded last year

New Delhi: The Capital has recorded over 140 cases of dengue in 2022. The total tally of cases has reached up to 143 and is predicted to rise with the onset of monsoon in Delhi. The number of cases recorded this year has palpably surpassed the number cases recorded last year.



In June 2021, Delhi had recorded only 7 cases of dengue, and on the contrary, 32 cases were recorded in June 2022. The Capital recorded a total of 9,613 cases along with 23 deaths in 2021. But this year, the number of cases recorded has already surpassed manageable limits. The MCD has already started taking actions to control the spread of the disease, including levying hefty fines on companies found allowing mosquito breeding spots. They have also engaged DBC workers on ground, spraying anti-mosquito repellant and cleaning out any breeding spots.

However, officials from MCD's public health department said that the already high numbers are expected to increase and the monsoon will bring further complications in dealing with the vector-borne disease. Officials state that they are working hard to ensure that cases remain limited and have also notified hospitals under their jurisdiction to maintain proper logs of patients coming in with Dengue so they can track areas of concern. As per MCD's report on vector-borne diseases, 92 cases of dengue remain untraced after investigation, causing issues in eradicating the infectious mosquitoes from several places. An official explained that if MCD is notified about any breeding spots in an area, they will inspect the area immediately and take appropriate action for it. As per protocols the civic body is supposed to ensure that any area that reports a dengue case is properly cleaned, checked for breeding spots, sprayed, etc.

Recently, the civic body fined PNSC constructions Rs 1 lakh for allowing breedings spots in their area despite being asked to take action repeatedly. MCD carried out investigation and surveillance campaigns at various construction sites of Delhi.