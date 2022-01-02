Over 1 lakh 10-year-old diesel vehicles deregistered in Delhi

New Delhi: Over one lakh 10-year-old diesel vehicles were deregistered by the Delhi government on Saturday, leaving their owners with options of either retrofitting them with electric kits or selling them in other states after getting a no objection certificate, officials said. A senior Delhi transport department officer said that petrol vehicles older than 15 years will also be deregistered in the coming days.



The number of such old petrol vehicles is estimated to be over 43 lakh, including 32 lakh two wheelers and 11 lakh cars, he said.

The transport department has warned that if any deregistered 10-year-old diesel vehicle or petrol vehicle older than 15 years is found plying on roads, it will be impounded and sent for scrapping.

Owners of 10-year-old diesel vehicles have now the option to retrofit them with electric kits or sell them in other states after obtaining a no objection certificate (NOC) from the transport department, the officials said.

"In compliance of the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) direction, the Delhi government has deregistered 1,01,247 diesel vehicles that completed 10 years on January 1, 2022. Owners of such vehicles can apply online for NOC if they want re-registration in other states," said the officer said.

The deregistered diesel vehicles include around 87,000 cars, and the rest include goods carriers, buses and tractors.

The transport department has empanelled eight electric kit manufacturers for retrofitting old petrol and diesel vehicles, including two and three wheelers, that cannot ply on the roads due to the NGT directions.