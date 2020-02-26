Outsiders involved in rioting, Army should be called in: CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday stated that it is the miscreants from outside Delhi who are engaged in rioting and added that it seems necessary that the Army should be called in to restore normalcy in the national Capital.



"Delhi's people are peace-loving, everyone wants peace, nobody wants riots. We strive to make a better Delhi for our children. The common people of Delhi are not involved in the riots. People from outside Delhi, political elements, and miscreants are responsible for the rioting. It seems necessary that the Army should be called in to restore normalcy in Delhi," Kejriwal said in the assembly.

Senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai on Wednesday urged the Centre to deploy the Army in the violence-hit northeast Delhi to bring the situation under control and and asked why the borders areas were not sealed despite repeated requests by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Singh said that the Delhi Police should file an FIR against BJP leaders Abhay Verma and Kapil Mishra for their provocative comments.

Claiming that the AAP government is doing everything it can to bring the situation under control, Singh said Union Home Minister Amit Shah cannot hold meetings just for "formality".

"Wake up Home Minister, you are calling meetings just as a formality and what are your party members doing. They are inciting violence. Just taking meetings as a formality is not going to solve anything," he said.

Singh alleged that on one hand, Shah was holding meetings and on the other hand, BJP leaders were making provocative statements.

He said the situation in the national capital is "terrifying" and all this is happening in Delhi, where the law and order situation is completely under the Centre.

"People instigating violence have no religion. A large number of outsiders are entering Delhi to incite violence. Why were the border areas not sealed despite Arvind Kejriwal's requests?" the AAP leader said.

"People are being killed, shops and homes are being burnt. The law and order is under the Home Ministry and since Amit Shah became the Home Minister things have deteriorated," he told reporters.

Rai said the AAP has asked all party volunteers to talk to the people in violence-affected areas and spread the message of peace.

"The Delhi LG promised that additional force will be deployed and some force was deployed also, but despite that the incidents of firing did not stop," he said.

Both the Aam Aadmi Party leaders said that there was no other alternative except to deploy the Army in parts of the national capital.

Later in the evening, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the violence-hit northeast Delhi. According to an official, the chief minister also visited the office of deputy commissioner of police (northeast). He was accompanied Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Sanjay Singh.