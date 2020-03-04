'Outnumbered by mob, cops ran to save themselves during violence'

New Delhi: The Delhi Police personnel, who were on duty in Khajuri Khas area on February 24, were outnumbered by the mob and they had to leave the spot to save themselves from the rioters, revealed an FIR.



The FIR, which was registered on the basis of the complaint of a Delhi Police constable, revealed that the complainant, posted at Khajuri Khas police station, was deployed at Chand Bagh Puliya, Block-E in Khajuri Khas area along with two head constables on February 24. They were on duty for anti-CAA and NRC protest in the area. The constable saw that a large number of people gathered on the road going towards Sherpur Chowk. Later they resorted to stone-pelting and arson. "The rioters were vandalising public and government properties and there were people in the mob who were instigating the violence," the constable said in the FIR.

At around 2:15 pm, another crowd came from Chand Bagh, gathered at the spot and started the violence.

"We three tried to pacify the rioting mob, but couldn't. They were in large number and started pelting stones at us. We ran from there to save our lives," the complainant said, adding that he went inside a parking lot whereas the other two police personnel rushed towards other lanes in the area. The rioters were also thrashing other people who were at the spot.

The constable rushed to the first floor in the parking area. Later the rioters reached the parking and burnt vehicles including constable's motorcycle.

The complainant added that he saw how rioters were on top of Tahir's (AAP suspended councillor) building and throwing petrol bombs, pelting stone due to which foods, which were being prepared for wedding ceremony, got destroyed.

Millennium Post accessed another FIR which was registered at Dayalpur police station on the basis of the complaint of one Ajay Goswami who was injured during the violence.

According to the FIR, around 3.50 pm on February 25, Goswami was returning to Khajuri area when he saw mob pelting stones and vandalising properties. He started running towards his relative's house when he was injured by a bullet-type object.