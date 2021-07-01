Outgoing top cop praises force for work on riots, R-Day

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava, who retired on Wednesday, said the force displayed "great restrain" while handling the Republic Day violence in the national capital in which many policemen were injured. He also went on to say that the force had done some "great work" on the cases related to the north-east Delhi riots last year.



The farewell ceremonial parade in honour of Shrivastava was held on Wednesday morning at New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp here.

Interacting with reporters, Shrivastava said, "The farmers are also ours. Since the beginning, we told the police personnel that we need to show and handle the situation with restrain. The personnel were being provoked and they even had to jump from 15-feet height at the Red Fort. They suffered injuries, but did not abandon the path of restrain."

On January 28, Shrivastava had also written an open letter to the personnel, appreciating the way they handled the violence during the tractor parade on Republic Day, but asked them to remain alert for more challenging days ahead.

In the letter, he said the police had an option of using force but the personnel showed restraint and presence of mind and successfully dealt with the situation.

Nearly 400 policemen were injured during the tractor parade of the farmers who have been protesting against three central farm laws at Delhi's borders since November 2020.

He became the Commissioner soon after the city faced riots. After taking the charge, Shrivastava had said his priority was to restore peace and ensure communal harmony in the national capital. He said the police had done great work on the riots cases.

The riots in northeastern parts of Delhi claimed 53 lives and left over 400 people injured. The force also lost one of its own men - Head Constable Ratan Lal (42), after he sustained an injury during stone pelting at Gokalpuri.

Several trial courts and the Delhi High Court have on multiple occasions seriously pulled up the Delhi Police for their "shoddy" probes in the riots cases.

Asked about his journey as the commissioner, he said, "It was a pleasant journey and there were blessings of God as whatever steps we took, we got suitable results. We had challenges, but after taking everyone together, we got success everywhere."

He also said the police force had a different challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic and its personnel went beyond the call of duty to help the people.