Outer Delhi: Decomposed bodies of man, woman found tied with electric wires

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday recovered two highly decomposed bodies of a man and a woman from a flat in Shahbad Dairy area of Outer North district. Police said they received a PCR call in which the caller informed them about one woman's body which was lying inside a closed flat and a foul smell was coming.

On reaching the flat, which was on the fourth floor of the building, the police team found two highly decomposed dead bodies. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajeev Ranjan Singh said a team of the electric department, fire brigade, crime and FSL teams were called for the inspection of the spot.

The probe has revealed that the woman, who was a native of Bihar, was living in Rohini sector 34 and the man lived in the Nihal Vihar area. He was also from Bihar. "The door of the flat was found locked from inside and it was opened with the help of the fire officials," DCP said.

DCP Singh further added, during the inspection of the male body it was found that both of his hands were tied with the electric wire and an electric current was passing.

"The woman's body was also touching the male body," the official said. On inquiry from the victim's family members, it was revealed that both the deceased were known to each other. Deceased man was taking psychiatric treatment," an official said. Both had gone to Bihar and returned on July 24.

The woman later shifted to the flat on July 25. The bodies were preserved in BSA hospital for postmortem.

"An inquiry is going on and further action will be taken after the PM. The girl's parents are expected to reach Delhi late night on Thursday," the official said.