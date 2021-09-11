Out on parole, man stabs his sister-in-law in Burari

New Delhi: Panic gripped Burari area on Thursday after a woman was miserably stabbed by her brother-in-law at their residence.



In a twist, the accused himself called the victim's maternal house later and confessed to the crime and asked to check whether she is alive. Soon after the family members rushed to the local police station and informed the

incident.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case of attempt to murder and molestation. Later, nabbed the person on the same day.

The accused has been identified as Narendra aka Sonu and got released from jail a few days back.

Earlier, he already had a murder charge. As per cops, the incident took place when the victim, Sonia (33) was alone at home and her brother-in-law and accused Sonu tried to molest her.

She resisted and the 40-year-old man stabbed in her abdomen as well as on the neck four to five times and

escaped.

The victim, Sonia was found in a very grief condition and cops took him to a nearby hospital.

The further investigation process is still in progress. The victim is now under medical observation, police official added.