Out of 4,191 vehicle thefts in 2019, only 546 found in Ggm

Gurugram: Vehicle thefts were the highest reported crime in Gurugram in the year 2019. According to Gurugram police, there were 4191 vehicle thefts in the city. Out of the 4000 odd vehicles that were stolen in the city the district police have been able to recover only 546 vehicles.



According to Gurugram police this year there were 36 gangs that were involved in car thefts that were busted. There were a total of 95 persons that were arrested and the law enforcement officials were able to recover a total of Rs 2.6 crore.

Despite arrests, a large number of vehicles thefts continue to be a major law and order challenge in the city and have continued to show an upward trend. Not only are the burglars are targeting their victims on the outskirts of the city but also targeting people in posh and densely populated parts of the city.

In 2017, 3800 cases of vehicle thefts were registered which then grew to 4100 cases in 2018. One of the major reasons for such a low rate of recovery is that these crimes are committed by gangs from Mewat and outside states like Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

"Vehicle thefts is definitely one of the major crimes in Gurugram but our forces are committed to preventing this crime. Our patrolling has increased in the sensitive spots and we are making sure that there is a drop-in the cases of car thefts," said Shashank Kumar Sawan DCP Gurugram.

According to police officials not only training criminals but even juveniles and unemployed youth are now getting involved in this form of crime because of the huge margins involved in the crime of vehicle thefts.

The stolen vehicles are then taken to their areas where robbers make the profit based on the valuations of the vehicle. On certain occasions the profit as low as Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 in selling the vehicular spare parts.

Off-late the robbers are taking a smart route and rather than targetting the vehicles they are successfully taking out their ancillaries.

Being more brazen, the burglars in most of the situations are also increasingly stealing vehicles by intimidating their victims with guns or sharp objects.

The dangers of this form of crime was recently witnessed when a senior executive from Gurugram based multinational company was shot dead in Greater Noida by the goons who took away his car.