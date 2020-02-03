Out of 108 PFI members, 9 held from Gzb for violence during anti-CAA protest

Ghaziabad: Out of 108 members of Popular Front of India (PFI) who have been arrested by UP police from all over the state in past four days for their involvement in anti citizenship amendments act (CAA) when the violence took lives of 19 people, nine persons have been arrested from Ghaziabad area, said police officials on Monday.



As per a senior police officer from Ghaziabad police, among the nine persons arrested from all over the district, four persons have been arrested from Muradnagar police station area, three from Bhojpur area and two from Dasna area.

"Apart from those arrested by police in a four days drive, around ten persons more have been identified and soon they will be arrested by police. Meanwhile, Investigation revealed that all those arrested by police were working for PFI and involved in violence during abt CAA protest. Several others are on police radar and we are keeping a close watch on their movement," said Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ghaziabad.

Earlier also Ghaziabad police have arrested two persons from Loni area for allegedly protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act and posting objectionable posts on social media against CAA.

On December 20, violent protest was witnessed in parts of Ghaziabad when the protesters clashed with police and started pelting stones when police tried to pacify them.

Police had to lathicharge the protesters and heavy police force has been deployed in the area. Similar protests were witnessed from Kaila Bhatta, Muradnagar, Dasna, Loni and Bhojpur areas of Ghaziabad.