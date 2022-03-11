Our work here is what won AAP the polls in Punjab, say Delhi's Ministers

New Delhi: The AAP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg here on Thursday reverberated with celebrations early on as it became clear from the get-go that the party was headed for a massive mandate in the Punjab Assembly polls.



AAP volunteers and supporters danced to the beats of dhol and Punjabi songs, distributed sweets and showered flower petals as party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal entered the party office.

Even as the CM went ahead to hail the victory of "honest" politics, senior party leaders noted that the AAP's work in Delhi based on this very philosophy is what the people of Punjab related with and wanted.

The whole area reverberated with slogans of 'Babasaheb aur Bhagat Singh Ka Sapna Adhoora, Kejriwal Karega Poora' and 'Inquilab Zindabad' as the volunteers danced to the tune of AAP's Punjab poll theme song Ikk Mauka Kejriwal Nu Ikk Mauka Bhagwant Mann Nu.

While Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the entire country was now looking up to Delhi's model of governance of Kejriwal, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai asserted that people have given their mandate to AAP in Punjab looking at the work of the party's government under Kejriwal in Delhi.

"Our Delhi model of governance turned out to be the biggest attraction among the voters. The kind of work that has been done by the Delhi government under Kejriwal in education, healthcare and other sectors sent out a positive message and gave hope to the people of Punjab," the Delhi environment minister told PTI.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ruling in Delhi for the past seven years has come with a model of governance (Delhi Model) that encompasses its policies and programmes in various fields including health, education, women safety and empowerment, doorstep delivery of services, free power and water supply, free bus travel for women and fighting corruption.

As celebrations gathered pace at the party headquarters in Delhi, party supporters from all over the country had congregated to revel in their victory. Elated AAP supporters took selfies and garlanded AAP leaders present at the party headquarters.

AAP workers from other states such as Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh were also present at the party headquarters. "Our joy knows no bound today. It is the victory of the hard work of thousands of AAP volunteers. We hope that the AAP will make inroads into Telangana as well, B Subba Raju, AAP worker from Hyderabad," said. Present at the party headquarters along with Kejriwal were the senior leadership of AAP, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, cabinet minister and state convenor Gopal Rai, and Rajya Sabha MP N D Gupta.

Rose petals were strewn on the road in front of the AAP headquarters, with various small and large posters and hoardings of prominent party leaders like Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Bhagwant Mann coming up. Huge posters of B R Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh were also put up around the party office and volunteers were seen taking selfies with them.

While addressing AAP leaders and workers at the party headquarters here, Kejriwal asked them to practice "politics of love" and said coming days belong to India.

People were also seen taking selfies with 'little Bhagwant Mann' — 3-year-old Avyaan Tomar. He had donned Mann's attire of a yellow turban with spectacles and a moustache.

With pti inputs