'Our protest is not meant to inconvenience anyone'

New Delhi: "Our protest is not meant to cause any kind of inconvenience to common people," said farmers who are protesting against farm laws at various borders in Delhi-NCR.



According to the farmers, they only want their demands to be fulfilled. Blocking roads and causing inconvenience to people is never their objective.

"We are farmers, people also call us annadata, the Central government has come up with the farm bills which we don't want and for that we are protesting," said Ajaypal, a farmer from Rohtak. As per farmers, the government is not fulfilling their demands, so they are forced to block the road. "We do not want cause any kind of trouble to anyone but we are forced to sit here," said, one Anil Nagar, another farmer.

According to farmers, they have got massive support from common people and they are also ensuring that emergency vehicles carrying patients are not stopped at borders. They are allowed to go.

"Our volunteers, people are working at borders to ensure that common people do not face any kind of problem," one Rohtash said. In various borders, every day, new groups are joining them. Farmers recently opened Chilla border after talks with the governments which gave some respite to commuters.

Meanwhile, on Monday, security was enhanced at borders though the situation was peaceful arrangements were done to ensure no untoward incidents happen.

Sources said that late-night arrangements, changes were made in various borders. Several borders of the Delhi-NCR remained closed on Monday due to the ongoing protest. The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform people about road closures and advised them to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Farmers from different states have been camping at Delhi''s Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla (Delhi-Noida) border points for over two weeks to demand repeal of the farm laws enacted in September.

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi & Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Pl, avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK Road, NH-44."

"Gazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People are advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara & Bhopra borders," DTP tweeted.