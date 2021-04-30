Our leaders doing best for human service during pandemic, says Delhi BJP

New Delhi: The BJP's Delhi unit said on Thursday its leaders and workers are contributing their best for human service during the COVID-19 pandemic, days after an RSS leader criticised the party's city leadership.

Despite dangers and losses of colleagues, Delhi BJP leaders and workers are contributing their best for human service. Many party workers are running kitchens to provide food to COVID-19 inflicted families and the poor, some others are working hard to help people with medicines and

oxygen.

"Several party workers are active on social media to organize medical and other help for the needy," the Delhi BJP said in a statement.

"The party has launched 'Mera Booth Corona Mukt Vaccination Yukt' campaign to encourage vaccination among the people.

"A helpline has been set up to provide doctors' consultation and food for families of COVID-19 patients. Everyday food is being provided to around 35,000 people belonging to around 9,000 inflicted families.

"Through separate kitchens everyday workers provide food to 15,000-20,000 poor and needy according to the demand," it added.

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader and its former prant prachar pramukh or publicity in-charge of Delhi Rajiv Tuli tweeted on Tuesday asking if anyone had seen BJP's Delhi unit when there was so much of chaos in the capital due to the pandemic.