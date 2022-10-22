Our correspondent

Noida: Two private security guards of a housing complex here were taken into police custody over a clash between two groups of residents, officials said on Friday.



Two groups of the residents of Hyde Park in Sector 78, located within the Sector 113 police station limits, had got into a fight on Thursday night, resulting in minor injuries to two women, they added.

"The clash broke out between the residents over the post of president of the society's Apartment Owners' Association (AOA). The guards also got involved in the fight, leading to injuries to two women," a police officer said.

"Two guards have been detained following a complaint from the injured women and further investigation is underway," the officer said.

Police said the CCTV footage of the incident is being analysed to ascertain the sequence of events.

Video clips purportedly of the clash are circulating on social media platforms.

In one of the clips, a woman is seen slapping a security guard.

On the cause of the clash, a senior police officer said the society has two groups both of which claim to be in power in the AoA.

"The dispute arose last night when one set of residents was holding its general meeting and the other faction also reached there with the guards and stopped the meeting," the officer said.

"An argument broke out between the two sides and soon the clashes ensued," the officer said.

A non-cognizable report has been lodged in the case and a police probe is underway, with a city magistrate looking into the case, according to the officer.