Order making valid PUCC mandatory on hold for now

New Delhi: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the government has put on hold the order asking vehicle owners to mandatorily carry a valid pollution-under-check certificate (PUCC) to buy fuel from October 25.

"The diesel and petrol dealers' association has given some suggestions regarding law and order... These will be discussed with the chief minister and a decision will be taken thereafter," he told reporters.

For now, it is not being implemented from October 25, the minister said.

The government had earlier asked vehicle owners to compulsorily carry a valid PUCC for buying fuel at petrol pumps from October 25.

According to government estimates, the transport sector accounts for 28 per cent of the PM2.5 emissions in Delhi. Vehicular contribution also makes up 80 per cent of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide in Delhi's air.