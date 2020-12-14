Open roads, lanes a hit among tipplers for public drinking

New Delhi: There were about 700 such public places from where cases of consumption of alcohol in public areas were reported. These places include market areas, parks, road, lanes, malls.



As per data (till September 24) accessed by Millennium Post revealed that people prefer road, lanes for open drinking as 220 such incidents were reported from these places. 110 from markets or malls areas. Sources said that in one of the crime review meetings between the top brass of Delhi Police, discussions were held on drinking in public

places, DCPs were told to take action against the offenders. "People who are involved in public drinking, search for places which are not well lit up, areas which are isolated," official said.

The data further shows that 134 cases were reported from parks whereas 238 from other places. Affordability is one of the important reasons why these people choose to drink in public places.

"When we caught these people we came to know that they can't afford money for bars, pubs so they choose public places to drink," the official said. Police have also noticed that people, after purchasing, consume alcohol near liquior ends or parks nearby. Meanwhile, people also drink in their cars which they park in public places. "Privacy is the reason what we have come to know," another official said.

The Delhi Police Commissioner, in a crime review meeting, directed senior officers that there should be zero tolerance for drinking in public

and strict legal action should be taken in this regard, while taking due precautions against COVID 19.

Another official said that they have enhanced patrolling in these areas to ensure that no untoward incidents happened like eve-teasing. Offenders are booked under relevant sections of DP ACT, Excise Act.

One Deputy Commissioner of Police rank official had earlier said that they have stopped using alcometer in the district and in cases where there is a surety that the person was involved in drinking at public places then he is being taken for medical. Sources further added that the use of alcometer was not mandatory and if a person is voluntarily ready then alcometer can be used.