OPDs hit as resident docs boycott routine services

New Delhi: Intensifying the protest called by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, resident doctors of the Centre-run RML, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge hospitals in Delhi boycotted all routine services on Friday.



Resident doctors at a few Delhi government-run facilities like the LNJP Hospital and the DDU Hospital also refused to offer services in OPDs, even though emergency services were rendered. Some assembled on the premises of various hospitals, holding placards and raising slogans.

The Resident Doctors' Association at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital has warned the administration that its members will withdraw from emergency services if no concrete step is taken by the stakeholders to ensure immediate completion of NEET-PG counselling.

"Due to insensitive response of governing bodies responsible for the delay in NEET-PG, 2021, counselling, we are compelled to boycott all routine services at RML HOSPITAL (OPDs, special clinics, IPDs, Elective OTS) from December 3 till the time our genuine grievances are not fulfilled," the RDA said.

"All emergency services in the hospital will run as usual...," it said.