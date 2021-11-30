OPD services affected in 3 Centre-run hospitals

new delhi: Patient services were affected on the third consecutive day on Monday as resident doctors of three central hospitals withdrew from rendering OPD services in protest against repeated postponement of NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

The OPD services were affected in RML, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge hospitals.

The move came after the Federation of Resident Doctors Association on Saturday gave the call to stop OPD services over the matter. A nationwide withdrawal from OPD services by resident doctors of many hospitals commenced on Nov 27 following the call given by FORDA. "The protest saw massive participation of resident doctors across the nation. Subsequently, a meeting was held between Union health minister and FORDA president at the MoHFW, Nirman Bhawan.

"The detailed discussion was put in front of representatives of RDA of various states in a virtual meeting... As per common consensus in the meeting with state RDA representatives, it has been decided that the withdrawal from OPD services will be continued," the FORDA had said.