OPD hours extended in Ggm hosps

gurugram: Due to large number of non-COVID patients coming to Gurugram public hospitals for consultation, the district health department has decided to extend the OPD timings. Earlier, it was restricted to only three hours (8:00 am to 11:00 am). Now OPDs will function from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm. Since OPDs have resumed, over 1,400 non-COVID patients have come to the hospitals.



"There were a lot of non-COVID patients who were not able to get medical consultation for a long time. With dangers of the virus still not gone, we are maintaining precautions and ensuring that all COVID norms are followed," said Dr. Virender Gurugram Chief Medical Officer.

Meanwhile, Gurugram on Thursday saw 22 new COVID cases and three deaths, which takes the tally to 1.80 lakh. There were 105 recoveries and the number of active patients stands at 495.