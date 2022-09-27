Op Milap: Delhi Police reunites three siblings with their father

New Delhi: Three male siblings aged between two to eight years were safely reunited with their father under a drive called "Operation Milap" by North Delhi's Kashmere gate police station, the police said on Monday. They were missing from the last few days from Delhi's Bhajanpura area, they added. Additional DCP, North, Rashmi Singh Yadav said.



The Additional DCP said that a police team of Kashmere Gate police station were on night patrolling. At around 11 pm, the police team noticed three children outside ISBT Kashmere Gate. They stopped them politely and enquired about them and the whereabouts of their family and residents. The children however didn't give any satisfactory reply or any contact number of the family. The eldest child only disclosed the name of his father and his residence in Darbhanga, Bihar.

"The information about the children was passed on to the senior officers and the children were taken into safe custody. Immediately messages narrating the details of the children were flashed among the police personnel as well as a nearby police station. Photos of the boys were also circulated on social media platforms like MWAs, WhatsApp groups, etc. Moreover, a manual search was made at all nearby places and one to one inquiry was made from shopkeepers, street vendors," Additional DCP Rashmi Singh Yadav said.

"Information in this regard was also sent to the nearby police stations of North and North East Districts. Ultimately, dedicated efforts of the above said police station bore fruits when information was received from Bhajanpura, Delhi at 3 am that a case under Section 363 IPC was registered in this regard," the official further said.

"Consequently, the investigating officer of this case reached the children's father in D-Block, Bhajanpura, Delhi, and brought him to ISBT Kashmere Gate police post. Subsequently, after proper verification, the children were safely handed over to their father under "Operation Milap". The father of the missing boys expressed his gratitude to the Delhi police, the official added.