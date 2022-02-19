Onus of eliminating discrimination on citizens: Minister

New Delhi: Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam celebrated the birth anniversaries of social reformers Guru Ravidas and Gadge Maharaj on Saturday.



"Sant Ravidas had a dream that every person, irrespective of caste, should have the right to lead a dignified life. Both rich and the poor should get equal opportunities," Gautam said after he launched the programme by reciting a couplet of the 15th Century mystic poet and reformer.

Lavishing praise on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Gautam said, now, the children of both rich and the poor in Delhi are getting an excellent education in government schools.

Speaking on abolishing caste-based oppression, the minister said the onus of creating a society free of discrimination is on every citizen. Only then will our country will progress and will be called the golden bird again, he said.