ONORC gets Cabinet nod; free ration scheme till Nov

New Delhi: The Delhi cabinet in an internal meeting approved the 'One Nation One Ration Card' (ONORC) plan to distribute the ration free of cost to the PDS cardholders in the Capital. The cabinet has approved the continued disbursement of free ration up to November 2021



Under the NFSA, 2013 and PMGKAY for July, 2021 the beneficiaries can get ration free of cost in a phased manner through e-PoS on biometric authentication at all Fair Price Shops(FPS) across the city.

"Since the Capital is thronging with migrant workers from across the country, this move will specially help such people," an official form the Food and Supply department told Millennium Post. Migrant beneficiaries who have proper ration cards and have been identified under the NFSA in their parent state will also get ration free of cost under the plan.

The Department in a bid to create awareness about the programme and its benefits have directed FPS to mandatorily display a board detailing this entitlement to all beneficiaries along with informative flyers by the FPS Licensees. All zonal Assistant Commissioners, Circle Food Security Officers and Food Security Inspectors have been directed to ensure distribution of SFAs at all Fair Price Shops through e-PoS on biometric authentication at all FPS, the state government said in a statement.

Delhi's Food and Supply Minister, Imran Hussain said that during the lockdown his department had taken efforts towards meeting the food requirements of the poor and vulnerable sections of the city including NFS beneficiaries.

Under the Public Distribution System (PDS) covered by the National Food Security Act 2013, NFS beneficiaries under the 'PR' and 'PRS' category are provided with 5kg of food grain every month under regular entitlement, including 4 kg of wheat and 1 kg of rice. Regular entitlement under the 'AAY' category is 25 kg wheat per household, 10 kg rice per household and 1 kg sugar per household.

The usual price for entitlement was fixed at Rs.2 per kg for wheat, Rs.3 per kg for rice and Rs. 13.50 per kg for sugar, which will not be charged from the beneficiaries while obtaining the ration. In addition to this, each PDS beneficiary (PR, PRS and AAY) is entitled for 5 kg of food grain per month including 4 kg of wheat and 1 kg of rice free of cost for July 2021.

The State Government had earlier provided an entitled ration free of cost to the NFS beneficiaries for May-June 2021 as well.

"Delhi Government has decided to continue the distribution of ration free of cost up to November 2021. Now we have implemented 'One Nation One Card policy' which will benefit migrants living in Delhi to get ration free of cost," Hussain said.

Those beneficiaries who incur any trouble while obtaining their supplies can make a complaint to the respective Assistant Commissioner, Food Supply Officer and Food Supply Inspector. They may also contact the Helpline number 1967.