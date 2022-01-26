Only pics of Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh in Delhi govt offices: CM

New Delhi: All Delhi government offices will carry photos of B R Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh, and no pictures of any political leader, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday as he led the Delhi government's Republic Day programme, adding that henceforth, not even the chief minister's portrait will be present.



During his speech, the chief minister said he is most inspired by Ambedkar, who was born in a Dalit family and went on to head the drafting committee of India's Constitution, and Bhagat Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter, as they charted different courses for a common purpose.

The Delhi government will function based on the principles of these two freedom fighters, he stated.

The chief minister said Ambedkar had a dream that every child should get the best education. "But even after 75 years of Independence, we could not fulfil this. Today, on Republic Day, we all pledge to fulfil this dream," Kejriwal said.

In the context of assembly elections in Punjab and other states, the AAP national convenor said the country can be taken forward only when everyone gets a good education and not by tall poll promises.

"There is no shortcut... We will have to toil hard and to ensure good education to every child is a key step towards this," Kejriwal said, in his 26-minute long speech, adding, "If Babasaheb's soul is looking at us from wherever it is, it must be blessing us. Had Babasaheb been alive today, he would have embraced us," referring to his government's revolutionary focus on improving the education sector.

The CM further said that his government is now moving to the next step in the education sector by focusing on the Happiness Curriculum (to make students good humans), entrepreneurship classes (to impart business acumen), and Deshbhakti classes (to instill patriotism in students).

'Inquilab Zindabad' mural at Delhi Assembly

The Delhi Assembly is now planning to install an 18-feet long and six-foot wide fiberglass mural inscribed with "Inquilab Zindabad" inside its premises.

The mural will be put up beside the Jallainwallah Bagh mural on the roof of the room behind the reception of the Assembly, The Indian Express reported, adding that Speaker Ram Niwas Goel is monitoring the project.

While the mural was to be unveiled this R-Day, Covid delayed the work and now it is expected to be done by next month.